Charlotte Hornets partner with nonprofit to surprise young fan

A nine-year-old from Concord received a dream experience from the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA team has partnered with the Carolinas chapter of Dream On 3 (DO3) , a national nonprofit that helps local kids and young adults living with life-altering conditions live out their sports dreams. Through their collaboration, dreams will come true for Sky Porter of Concord, who is living with epilepsy.

The Hornets have planned an All-Star experience for this young fan. During her time with the team, she will have breakfast with Coach Clifford at the Crown Club, a surprise jersey swap with P.J. Washington, join courtside warmups, the high-five tunnel, and game seats.

ALSO READ: No one hurt after fire rips through building in Albemarle, officials say

Before Porter’s exciting day begins at Spectrum, her classmates at Weddington Hills Elementary and representatives from Dream Sponsor, Tri Pointe Homes Charlotte, will hold a school-wide “send-off.”

The DO3 Program Coordinator, Shea Wixon, said this will be a great experience not only for Porter but for her classmates to understand and celebrate her differences.

“Our hope is that this experience allows Sky’s unique differences to be celebrated rather than misunderstood.” Her condition causes so many challenges, including seizures, muscle spasms,

headaches and fainting, so it’s important she receives the full impact of all the love and support this community has for her,” Wixon said.

While this day is mostly about Porter’s time with the Hornets, she and her mom will also get VIP transportation from A Step Above, accommodations from the Omni Charlotte Hotel, and an iFly experience.

(WATCH BELOW: Hundreds without power after winter storm brings heavy winds, rain and ice across the Carolinas)