The Charlotte Hornets Are The Only NBA Team With A Black President, General Manager, Coach, And Assistant General Manager

The Charlotte Hornets are being led by a Black executive team.

Following the selling of Michael Jordan’s stake in the team for a reported $3 billion in June 2023 to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, as previously reported by AFROTECH™, it is undergoing new changes in leadership.

On March 5, 2024, Jeff Peterson was hired on as the executive vice president of basketball operations, notes the NBA. Before this role, he had been assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to a press release, the team cemented a deal with Dotun Akinwale, who has worked in the NBA for 11 years as an executive, to bring him on as assistant general manager. Prior to the title, he had been promoted to vice president of player personnel for the Atlanta Hawks.

On May 9, 2024, Charles Lee, who boasts a decade of experience as an NBA assistant coach joined the team as head coach, leaving the Boston Celtics.

“We are excited to welcome Charles Lee as the head coach of Charlotte Hornets,” Peterson said in a news release. “His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success.”

The Charlotte Hornets also hired Shelly Cayette-Weston. After previously working with the Cleveland Cavaliers, she now serves as the president of business operations and brings 12 years of experience. In her previous position, she stamped on titles such as executive vice president and chief commercial office, Axios reports.

“We are pleased to welcome Shelly to Hornets Sports & Entertainment,” Schnall and Plotkin said in a news release. “As we’ve gotten to know Shelly, we have been struck by her leadership skills, her experience and her ability to build relationships with key constituencies such as corporate partners, ticket holders and community members. She lives our values and believes in the vision we have for the future of HSE (Hornets Sports & Entertainment).”

Cayette-Weston shared in a statement:

“I’m incredibly excited to join Hornets Sports & Entertainment and become a part of the Charlotte community. I am appreciative of my last 12 years with the Cavaliers and thankful to ownership, the leadership team and all the many team members that supported me over the years. This is a compelling time for HSE, with Rick and Gabe’s passion, vision and commitment, in addition to the transformative arena renovations and the new basketball leadership of Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee. I look forward to building upon the energy and growth of our team on the court and the impact of the reimagined Spectrum Center, all of which will strengthen the experience of our fans, partners and community throughout the Carolinas. Charlotte is an amazing city with great people, tremendous growth and endless opportunities, and I cannot wait to get started.”

What’s more, the string of appointments also means the Charlotte Hornets are the sole team in the NBA to have a Black president, Black general manager, Black coach, and Black assistant general manager, Diverse Representation reports.