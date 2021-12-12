Charlotte Hornets get one starter back as he exits NBA’s health and safety protocols

Reinforcements are slowly trickling back for the Charlotte Hornets.

Terry Rozier has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and was removed from the Hornets’ injury report Sunday, meaning he will be available Monday when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas. Rozier has been inactive for the last four games since he was put in health and safety protocols on Dec. 4.

LaMelo Ball, Mason Plumlee, Jalen McDaniels and Ish Smith remain in health and safety protocols and are out against Dallas. P.J. Washington is questionable with a non-COVID illness. He missed Friday’s win over Sacramento.

Nick Richards, who sat out Friday with a non-COVID illness, is not listed on the injury report.

The absence of Rozier, along with Ball and Smith, has given rookie James Bouknight a chance to shine and he’s run with it. Bouknight poured in a career-high 24 points in their win over Sacramento on Friday and is playing well in his increased minutes.

In his last three games, Bouknight is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, and shot 58.3% from 3-point range. He drained a career-best six 3-pointers against the Kings. Rozier’s return should cut back on his court time, but Bouknight’s services will likely still be needed given the Hornets remain thin in the backcourt.





