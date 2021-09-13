Charlotte Hornets NBA 2K22 ratings rundown
As the NBA season approaches with training camp and preseason only a few weeks away, the release of NBA 2K22 has garnered discussion on player ratings, which seem to always spark conversation on social media.
For the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll start out NBA 2K22 with an overall rating of 79, which puts them in a six-way tie for the third-lowest team rating in the game. Also in this year’s version of the game, there are three tiers which indicate a team’s overall strength, which has the Hornets placed in tier 2.
Check out the player ratings below for the entire Charlotte Hornets roster.
LaMelo Ball: 84 OVR
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Gordon Hayward: 83 OVR
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Terry Rozier: 82 OVR
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Plumlee: 79 OVR
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
P.J. Washington: 78 OVR
Sarah Stier/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
Miles Bridges: 78 OVR
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Kelly Oubre Jr.: 77 OVR
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
James Bouknight: 74 OVR
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Ish Smith: 73 OVR
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Kai Jones: 72 OVR
AP Photo/Nell Redmond
Vernon Carey Jr.: 72 OVR
AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Cody Martin: 72 OVR
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Wesley Iwundu: 71 OVR
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
J.T. Thor: 70 OVR
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Nick Richards: 69 OVR
AP Photo/Nell Redmond
