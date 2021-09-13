Charlotte Hornets NBA 2K22 ratings rundown

As the NBA season approaches with training camp and preseason only a few weeks away, the release of NBA 2K22 has garnered discussion on player ratings, which seem to always spark conversation on social media.

For the Charlotte Hornets, they’ll start out NBA 2K22 with an overall rating of 79, which puts them in a six-way tie for the third-lowest team rating in the game. Also in this year’s version of the game, there are three tiers which indicate a team’s overall strength, which has the Hornets placed in tier 2.

Check out the player ratings below for the entire Charlotte Hornets roster.

LaMelo Ball: 84 OVR

Gordon Hayward: 83 OVR

Terry Rozier: 82 OVR

Mason Plumlee: 79 OVR

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR

Miles Bridges: 78 OVR

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 77 OVR

James Bouknight: 74 OVR

Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR

Ish Smith: 73 OVR

Kai Jones: 72 OVR

Vernon Carey Jr.: 72 OVR

Cody Martin: 72 OVR

Wesley Iwundu: 71 OVR

J.T. Thor: 70 OVR

Nick Richards: 69 OVR

