Charlotte Hornets’ Malik Monk will play in second half vs. Toronto Raptors

Rick Bonnell
·2 min read

Malik Monk will play in the Charlotte Hornets’ second preseason game Monday night after missing training camp and the first preseason game following a positive COVID-19 test.

Hornets coach James Borrego said he would play Monk in short stints — no longer than 5 minutes — in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Spectrum Center.

“His conditioning is a work-in-progress. Obviously, he is still recovering (but) he’s getting there. He got a good day of work in (Sunday). Tonight, he’s going to get some run,” Borrego said.

Borrego used the same starting lineup as the first preseason game: Guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier, forwards Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington and center Cody Zeller. That means Miles Bridges and rookie LaMelo Ball are the top reserves.

After rotation guys played no one more than 20 minutes in the first game, Borrego said they might be closer to 22 to 25 minutes Monday.

Several other Borrego points pre-game:

Shot, pace metrics

As bad as the turnovers were Saturday — 23, leading to 28 Raptors points — there were other promising things Borrego noticed in review. Specifically, a quicker pace, good shot value and 41 trips to the foul line.

“Our possessions last game would have been the highest possessions all of last season,” said Borrego, whose team was last in the NBA last season in that category. “Our passes would have been the highest last season by far. Our shot profile was where we wanted it — at the rim and at the 3.”

Borrego said he was also pleased that the Hornets limited the Raptors to 36 points in the paint and two second-chance points. But those turnovers have to come down greatly.

“Just sloppy turnovers,” Borrego said. “It was a little bit of their pressure and a little bit of our decision-making.”

Substitutions

Borrego said his substitution pattern Saturday was somewhat random because he was more conscious of measuring conditioning than necessarily specific groupings.

“I’ll try to get a little more specific tonight. More detailed with different combinations,” Borrego said. “I think you could see us starting the second quarter in small (ball) again. That was a good combination for us.”

The Hornets’ small unit primarily means Washington at center and Bridges at power forward.

Last two preseason games

The Hornets play two more preseason games — both against the Magic in Orlando, Fla., Thursday and Saturday nights. Typically, NBA teams might back off heavy minutes for starters close to the start of the regular season. In this situation, Borrego might do otherwise before the season opener Dec. 23 in Cleveland.

“My gut says now I’ve got to play these guys a little bit more” in the games in Orlando, Borrego said. “We haven’t played in nine months. We haven’t played together. This is all new for us ...

“My guess is (all) our guys will play all four games going forward.”

Latest Stories

  • Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies suffers racist abuse after posting Instagram photo with girlfriend

    The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse

  • Washington signs former Pro Bowl RB for help, per source

    Washington has added a former Pro Bowl RB to its practice squad, a source tells NBC Sports Washington.

  • Ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr returns for 33rd pro season

    Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.

  • Natalie Gulbis excited for sponsor invitation to CME Group Tour Championship

    Natalie Gulbis says she wasn't aware of the response her sponsor invitation into this week's CME Group Tour Championship had created.

  • Video: YouTuber Jake Paul attacks Conor McGregor teammate Dillon Danis on the street

    YouTube sensation Jake Paul continued to escalate his feud with Conor McGregor and his teammates on Tuesday with a drive-by attack on Dillon Danis. Danis is a teammate of McGregor's, who fights for Bellator MMA. He was famously attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC lightweight champion submitted McGregor at UFC 229. Paul has two professional boxing victories to his credit, a win over a fellow YouTuber and a win over former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had two to three months of training for the bout. Surrounding his bout with Robinson, Paul was calling out McGregor. After the fight, he said it was his life's mission not only to fight McGregor, but to defeat him. Of course, Paul thus far is most famous for being famous... on YouTube, where he has 20.3 million subscribers. He is now gathering steam on Instagram (14.2 million followers) and Twitter (3.8 million followers), expanding his horizons. Paul posted a profanity laden video callout of McGregor on Instagram, which garnered a response not from the Irishman, but from McGregor's rival Nate Diaz. Having found such attention for that stunt, he went after Danis. Paul and his crew, including video camera, road in the bed of a pick-up truck and launched what appears to be water balloons at Danis, all the while again tossing profanities in his direction. Thus far no one has shown much of a professional interest in Paul's antics, with UFC president Dana White notably brushing him aside, saying there is "zero chance" that he ever gets a fight with McGregor. Paul, however, is making the most of his moment in the sun, garnering attention for hurling insults, and now projectiles, as if he just stepped out of a junior high classroom. TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Jake Paul for profane Conor McGregor callout https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1338928886218772481?s=20 Jake Paul after boxing KO: "Conor McGregor and I will happen for sure" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Joe Burrow’s surgeon offers critical positive news on Bengals QB’s comeback.

    A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Giants’ Joe Judge gives Baker Mayfield’s attitude an F-bomb

    New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is a big, big fan of Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield and his attitude.

  • Giannis' decision gives Warriors clear path forward to next dynasty

    With Giannis firmly off the table, the Warriors' path to a post-Curry dynasty is clear.

  • LeBron James, Anthony Davis finally play in preseason in Lakers' win over Suns

    Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis finally got preseason play in the team's 112-107 exhibition win over the Phoenix Suns.

  • Joe LaCava's son to caddie for Charlie Woods at PNC Championship

    Team Woods will feature two father-son duos this weekend at the PNC Championship: Tiger and Charlie, and Joe LaCava and Joe LaCava Jr.

  • CFP sucks, ACC & SEC title game preview, National Signing Day

    The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title... 

  • Bama, Ohio St add 5-stars while preparing for champ games

    As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders. The most unusual college football season in memory brought the convergence Wednesday of the start of the early signing period with the end of the regular season, which includes 10 conference championship games this weekend. ''I could be here all day talking about how different this is,'' Ohio State coach Ryan Day said on the Big Ten Network.

  • Jeff Teague tells heartfelt story about Brad Stevens ‘saving his life’

    Jeff Teague and Brad Stevens met about 15 years ago. Teague says it's made all the difference in the world.

  • Report: Russell Westbrook 'appalled' by Rockets team culture, which revolves around James Harden

    James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.

  • NASCAR's Next Gen car hits speed targets at Daytona test

    NASCAR completed a two-day test Wednesday at Daytona International Speedway with its Next Gen car, focusing on hitting speed targets.

  • Week 15 fantasy football rankings: Wide Receivers

    Our fantasy football analysts reveal their wide receiver rankings for Week 15 when Stefon Diggs will be looking to take his place at the top of the WR leaderboard.

  • Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler

    Jay Wright flashed the ''V'' toward empty bleachers and then encountered a divine interception on his way to celebrate in the locker room. Donohue, Villanova's president, had no idea Wright was near the milestone until he heard it mentioned on TV. ''I was confused because I thought somebody would have mentioned it,'' guard Collin Gillespie said.

  • Which 2020-21 NBA rookies should you take a chance on in fantasy basketball drafts?

    Are there any rookies in the 2020-21 NBA class worth drafting in fantasy basketball this season?

  • Hornets F Gordon Hayward suffers broken finger on shooting hand

    The Hornets just signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract.

  • A LaMelo Ball pass is enough to make the Hornets fall in love. But the rest of his game?

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, 19, has some weak spots in his game after two NBA preseason contests.