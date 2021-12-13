Charlotte Hornets have made Terry Rozier feel like a ‘proud dad’ but now it’s his turn

Instead of getting overly frustrated or bitter about his unexpected weeklong respite, Terry Rozier was quite the opposite.

Being sidelined in the NBA’s health and safety protocols gave the Charlotte Hornets guard a chance to take on a parenting role of sorts, keeping close tabs on the newest ones in the flock as they attempted to spread their wings while he was out.

“I’m like a proud dad watching the young homies hoop,” Rozier told The Observer on Monday. “So that’s how I felt — like a proud dad.”

Finally cleared and able to play again, Rozier rejoined his teammates just in time to begin their six-game road trip here against the Mavericks. He participated in morning shootaround and was his usual jovial self, which was surely a welcomed sight for the Hornets.

“Well, we missed Terry,” coach James Borrego said. “It’s good to have him back. Gives us another ball-handler, offensive threat, leader back on the floor. So it’s just a great boost for us here.”

His return could only be the beginning of reunions for the Hornets this week. Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels are also no longer in the league’s health and safety protocols, each getting removed Monday. Both were assigned to the Greensboro Swarm for the day so they could practice and work on their conditioning, and appear to be on track to meet the team in San Antonio and be available for Wednesday’s game against the Spurs.

LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith, the two remaining players in health and safety protocols, would be in line to potentially return to active duty Friday in Portland if all goes well and there are no setbacks over the next 48 hours.

“The more bodies back the better,” Borrego said. “This is a long road trip. We are going to need more bodies to get through this. So we welcome them back. I know they are all doing well. They’ll be back with us here shortly and it’ll just add to the depth of this team, and it will allow us to continue the momentum we had before we lost them.”

Rozier was shocked he became a bit ill, although he suggested it didn’t last long. But around the time leading up to their Dec. 5 matchup in Atlanta, something was amiss and that’s when he got placed into health and safety protocols.

“I feel like I had something for one day, I don’t know if you call it COVID,” Rozier said. “I definitely was feeling a little weak, but other than that one day I was fine. I’m just ready to get back out there.”

And after a necessary break, too. Rozier’s right ankle — the one he injured leading into the regular season — had been sore. If he wasn’t forced to sit out, it might’ve gotten worse. He hates missing any time unless he’s severely injured.

By missing four games, he had no choice but to take it easy. Getting himself healthier certainly can’t hurt.

“Yeah, I think I needed a little time off and it was a blessing in disguise,” Rozier said. “So it worked out.”

In the absence of Rozier and others, it thrust the likes of James Bouknight, JT Thor and Nick Richards into the rotation. They’ve each played well despite their limited experience being on the floor for meaningful minutes.

“We never wish nothing like that, but like I said, it’s so many (more) opportunities for these young guys,” Rozier said, “and just for them to be ready, man, because you never know what can happen later down the line. So they are getting their reps in now (which) is going to be huge for us we need them later. That’s good for them to get their reps in.”

Including Bouknight. Rozier jokingly said during training camp that he was trying to kill Bouknight on the court, bringing it to the rookie on the occasions they went head-to-head in practice. It was all in good fun, Rozier said, and he is enjoying keeping tabs on Bouknight’s growth.

“He’s confident, man,” Rozier said. “He’s confident. I’m really a fan of his game. He can definitely play. Never sped up and I just like him a lot. He deserves everything he’s got coming his way.”

Borrego thinks Rozier’s polishing of Bouknight and the others is a partial reason for their early success. He was instrumental in getting them ready so when the spotlight turned in their direction they didn’t seize up.

“He’s been grooming them,” Borrego said. “T-Ro has been a great leader for us. He’s been grooming these guys to step into these moments and he’s delivered and I know he’s proud of that. He steps back and knows he’s seen the progress they’ve made. And I know he’s got a great appreciation for the work these young guys have put in and he’s a major part of that. I know he’s been just proud of how this group has reacted without him.”

That’s something they don’t have to worry about now, though. He intends to hold it down until he’s teamed with his starting backcourt mate again and Ball is good to go.

“Just play my game,” Rozier said. “I don’t want to do nothing too special. Play my game. That’s how I always operate. So we’ve got to pick up the slack while he’s gone. That’s what they’ve been doing and that’s what we’ve got to continue to do while guys are out. And we will.”