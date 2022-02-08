Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to injury vs. Raptors

Charlotte Hornets star Gordon Hayward suffered a left ankle sprain in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

He did not return..

After the game, Borrego said he didn’t have an update yet on Hayward’s ankle. Hayward got an X-ray done after the game.

“It didn’t look get when he came off the floor, but I’m hopeful and we’ll see where we land tonight,” Borrego said.

Hayward suffered the injury when he was fallen on battling for a rebound and he stayed on the floor under the basket for some time as play continued. When he finally got up, he limped off the floor and headed straight for the locker room.

Gordon Hayward is headed to the locker room after this scary fall.



that he is ok and it is not too serious. pic.twitter.com/bNS7ekpAtp — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) February 8, 2022

Hayward was playing in his third game since returning from the league’s health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. He missed six consecutive games in the protocol.

Hayward was often injured in his first year with the Hornets last season. He missed 28 out of 72 games during the 2020-21 season but has only missed seven games this season.

Hayward is averaging 16.4 points per game and 4.7 rebounds.

This story is developing and will be updated.