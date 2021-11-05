Charlotte Hornets lose another key player to injury

Another week, another injury for the Charlotte Hornets to deal with.

PJ Washington has been diagnosed with a hyper extended left elbow and is out for at least the next two games, the team announced Friday. Washington will miss their Friday night matchup against Sacramento and also Sunday’s game in Los Angeles versus the Clippers.

Washington will be reevaluated early next week. He got tangled up with Otto Porter Jr. underneath the basket on a play in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Golden State and immediately collapsed writhing in pain. He left the game and didn’t return.

Coming off the bench as a key reserve, Washington is averaging 9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 36..4% from 3-point territory and 48.1% overall. His absence could mean more time for second-year big man Nick Richards.

Richards filled in nicely in the rotation when Washington missed two games earlier this season with knee soreness and could be called upon for the remainder of their five-game road trip. Richard’s best output was a 7-point, 3-rebound effort in their overtime loss to Boston.