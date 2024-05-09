Charlotte Hornets hire new head coach

The Charlotte Hornets have named their new head coach.

Charles Lee of the Boston Celtics will be heading to Charlotte after the NBA Playoffs conclude, the team announced on Thursday.

Lee has coached with the Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Atlanta Hawks throughout his 10 seasons as an assistant coach.

“We are excited to welcome Charles Lee as the head coach of Charlotte Hornets,” said Charlotte Hornets Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson. “His high character and his ability to connect with players while also instilling a culture of accountability will serve us well as we construct a competitive team built for long-term success.”

Lee began coaching at his alma mater, Bucknell University. He also played with the Bison for four seasons and led the team to two Patriot League titles, according to the Hornets.

“The opportunity to be the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets is a dream come true,” Lee said in a statement. “I want to thank Rick Schnall, Gabe Plotkin and Jeff Peterson for the trust they are placing in me to lead this team. The Hornets have a talented young core of players and I’m excited about our future and what we can build here. There are few places as passionate about basketball as the Carolinas, and I look forward to coming to Charlotte and getting to work.”

