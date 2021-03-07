Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

LaMelo Ball’s standout season for the Charlotte Hornets is best contextualized in looking at where he ranks in raw stats relative to his rookie class. Entering the All-Star break, Ball ranks first among rookies in total points (553), rebounds (211), assists (221) and steals (57) despite not starting a game until February 1.

When comparing Ball’s performance versus the rest of his rookie class, it becomes quickly apparent that he is on a pace not seen before in multiple decades. Per Elias Sports Bureau, Ball is the only player in the last 60 seasons to lead rookies in points, rebounds, assists and steals heading into the All-Star break.

LaMelo Ball is the only #NBA player in the last 60 seasons to lead all rookies in total points, rebounds, assists and steals at the All-Star break. #NBATwitter #AllFly — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) March 6, 2021

Ball’s dominance has been rewarded with back-to-back Rookie of the Month awards and a spot on the Rising Stars Challenge roster. He has established himself as not just a top rookie in the class but a top contributor to a playoff team as the Hornets are currently positioned.

