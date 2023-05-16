Charlotte Hornets gearing up to mark 35 years of history

The Charlotte Hornets may not want to look back on last season — the NBA team finished 27-55 — but they, and others, do want to look back on 35 seasons in Charlotte.

And that is just what they will do throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The anniversary celebration includes a commemorative logo, new throwback uniforms, in-game features and promotions, anniversary-themed merchandise and, beginning in October, an exhibit at the Charlotte Museum of History.

Last week at the museum, Hornets officials and museum executives unveiled plans for the exhibit, dubbed “Hive at 35.”

It will include artifacts and items telling the history of a franchise that has experienced plenty of ups and downs along the way, including not one but two team names and a relocation that meant Charlotte fans were forced to endure two expansion eras.

