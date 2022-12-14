Charlotte Hornets’ franchise value up 11% since 2021 to $1.77B, Sportico reports

Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets are worth $1.77 billion, an increase of 11% over last year, according to new NBA valuations published this week by Sportico.

Jordan, chairman of the Hornets, bought a majority interest in the team in 2010. He paid $239 million, adjusted for inflation.

Charlotte ranks 26th among the 30 NBA clubs in value. Sportico calculated the average value went up 16%, to $3 billion, compared with December 2021. The median value is $2.38 billion.

The Hornets ranked 24th in revenue last season, according to the publication, generating $273 million.

