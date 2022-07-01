New photos appear to show injuries allegedly caused by Hornets’ Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on the eve of NBA free agency after a warrant was issued, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Thursday morning, we obtained the police report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to the county jail’s website, Bridges was arrested on a felony charge, but it doesn’t say what the charge is.

Channel 9 is working to confirm TMZ’s reporting that a woman told officers she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical, and that her injuries required medical attention.

Bridges is currently out of jail on a $130,000 bond.

Late Thursday night, a woman identified as Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos of the alleged abuse inflicted by Bridges.

Bruises can be seen on her body along with scratches and other injuries. The photos could be disturbing to some people.

Her caption reads in part, “I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. His arrest comes on the eve of NBA free agency, which begins Thursday night with teams able to speak with free agents.

The 24-year-old Bridges averaged career highs with 20.2 points and seven rebounds in what amounted to a breakout season for the four-year NBA veteran while playing alongside All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Bridges, who played at Michigan State, also is a rapper who goes by the name RTB MB.

The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer on Tuesday, which allows them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team.

“As an organization we love Miles,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday. “We are going to bring him back. He has been great for the franchise and I believe, with his work ethic, he’s only going to get better.”

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges said after the season he wanted to return to the Hornets, but he recently changed his Twitter bio from “forward for the Charlotte Hornets” to “It’s me,” adding some intrigue to the situation.

Full statement from Charlotte Hornets:

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Associated Press and TMZ contributed to this report.

