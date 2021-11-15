Hornets forward Kelly Oubre ejected quickly after complaining to official in win over Warriors

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected very, very fast on Sunday night in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

Oubre was tossed in the fourth quarter of their 106-102 win — which snapped the Warriors’ seven-game win streak — at the Spectrum Center after he complained to an official briefly about what he felt was a missed foul call.

Almost immediately after he received a technical foul, Oubre received a second and was tossed.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for making a 'shoving' gesture at the official after a layup pic.twitter.com/I0MzIF5iD4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

“It was two separate unsportsmanlike acts,” crew chief David Guthrie said after the game. “The first technical foul was for an overt unsportsmanlike action indicating resentment to a no call. The second technical was for an unsportsmanlike wave off directed towards the official.”

Guthrie’s explanation is an accurate representation of what happened — as Oubre was seen making a shoving motion at an official complaining about a call, and then briefly waved that official off after receiving the first technical foul.

Complaining to officials about calls is seen across the league every night. This is likely why Hornets coach James Borrego was just as confused when asked about it after the game.

Asked James Borrego if he got an explanation why Kelly Oubre was ejected in the fourth quarter.



"That's a good question," he said. "I'll let you ask that question. I don't have that answer." — Rod Boone (@rodboone) November 15, 2021

Oubre finished the game with 10 points and four rebounds off the bench while shooting 4-of-8 from the field. He is averaging 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, his first in Charlotte after spending last season with the Warriors.