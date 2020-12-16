Gordon Hayward has an injury on his shooting hand and will miss time for Hornets

Rick Bonnell
·2 min read

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has a fracture at the base of the pinkie finger of his right hand that will cause him to miss at least Thursday’s preseason game in Orlando, Fla.

The injury is not considered serious enough to require surgery. He will be listed as day-to-day. It’s expected Hayward can play whenever he’s comfortable to do so, as far as pain tolerance and performing effectively. Hayward shoots with his right hand.

Hayward suffered the injury in Monday’s home preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Hornets’ statement called this an avulsion fracture, which mean a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament was pulled away from the main part of the bone.

He signed a four-year, $120 million contract and was a major free-agent acquisition for the Hornets. He is expected to be the hub of Charlotte’s offense this season, both as a scorer and facilitator.

The Hornets acquired Hayward in a sign-and-trade transaction with the Boston Celtics on Nov. 29. A 10-year veteran, Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Celtics.

The Hornets are a week out from the season-opener, Dec. 23 against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Hayward is a big part of a remade roster; the Hornets waived Nic Batum and stretched the cap implications of the final $27 million on Batum’s contract over three seasons to fit Hayward’s contract.

Hayward had a gruesome leg injury his first season with the Celtics, suffering a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in 2017. That cost him all but a game of that season. Hayward also missed about a month of the NBA’s restart last season with an ankle sprain.

