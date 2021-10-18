Charlotte Hornets finalize their roster to open the NBA season. Here’s who made it

Wes Iwundu was always a longshot to latch on with the Charlotte Hornets. On Monday, he found out he didn’t beat the odds.

The Hornets waived Iwundu, a move they had to make to trim their roster down the maximum of 17 players by the league’s 5 p.m. deadline. The Hornets’ roster is now set as they head into their season opener against Indiana on Wednesday.

Acquired in the sign-and-trade with New Orleans sending Devonte’ Graham to the Pelicans for a protected 2022 first-round pick and cash considerations, Iwundu appeared in all four of the Hornets’ preseason games and averaged 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 minutes. The fourth-year wing player was buried behind others on the depth chart, leaving little chance for him to make the team.

Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis are on two-way contracts with the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets 2021-22 roster:

(in alphabetical order)

LaMelo Ball, G, 6-7, 181

James Bouknight, G, 6-5, 190

Miles Bridges, F, 6-7, 225

Vernon Carey Jr., C, 6-10, 255

Gordon Hayward, F, 6-7, 225

Kai Jones, F/C, 6-11, 220

Arnoldas Kulboka, F, 6-10, 209*

Scottie Lewis, G, 6-5, 190*

Cody Martin, F, 6-7, 205

Jalen McDaniels, F, 6-10, 205

Kelly Oubre, F/G, 6-7, 203

Mason Plumlee, C, 6-11, 254

Nick Richards, F, 6-11, 247

Terry Rozier, G, 6-1, 190

Ish Smith, G, 6-0, 175

JT Thor, F, 6-9, 203

PJ Washington, F, 6-7, 236

*--denotes two-way contract