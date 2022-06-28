Charlotte Hornets make expected contract moves as NBA free agency is about to begin

If either Miles Bridges or Cody Martin aren’t playing in Charlotte again next season, it won’t be because the Hornets didn’t have an opportunity to re-sign them.

The Hornets tendered qualifying offers of $7.9 million to Bridges and $2.2 million to Martin on Tuesday, league sources told The Charlotte Observer, making them restricted free agents. Both moves were expected since the Hornets’ intentions leading into their offseason is to retain two of the homegrown pieces they consider part of the team’s core and future.

Extending the offers allows the Hornets to match a deal from another team.

Bridges, who blossomed into the team’s leading scorer in his fourth season, can command as much as four years, $130 million on the open market. He’s among the top players in this year’s free agent class, and should have his share of interest. The Hornets aren’t allowed to offer him a contract until 6 p.m. Thursday when free agency begins.

“As an organization, we love Miles and we are going to bring him back,” general manager Mitch Kupchak said Tuesday at the introductory press conference for new coach Steve Clifford. “He’s been great for the franchise and I believe with his work ethic he’s only gong to get better.”

Martin is one of the Hornets’ top defenders. In his three seasons, the 2019 second-round pick has developed into a solid contributor off the bench, even leading the league in 3-point field goal percentage early in the season before tailing off following a bout with COVID, as well as a non-COVID illness and other ailments.

Jalen McDaniels also had his $1.9 million team option picked up. The deal becomes fully guaranteed Aug. 1.

McDaniels is coming off his best season. Selected in the second round in 2019, he appeared in 55 games in 2021-22 and posted 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game, shooting 38% from 3-point range and 48.4% overall.