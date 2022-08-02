The Charlotte Hornets’ coaching staff is set. Here’s who will assist Steve Clifford

Steve Clifford’s staff is complete, and it includes a bevy of familiar names.

Clifford, the Charlotte Hornets’ new coach, has tabbed Tyrone Corbin, Bob Beyer, Rex Walters, Bruce Kruetzer and Brian O’Connor to be a part of his second stint with the organization, league sources told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday. Clifford also retained Jay Hernandez, Nick Friedman, Norman Richardson and Marlon Garnett, per sources.

Corbin, 59, will serve as Clifford’s lead assistant coach, sitting next to him on the bench. The Columbia, S.C., native was on Clifford’s staff in Orlando from 2018-21. He offers up a combined 16 years of experience as an assistant and head coach.

Beyer, 60, coached under Clifford from 2013-14 during his initial tenure in Charlotte and boasts a decade and a half of coaching experience. He comes to the Hornets after his last stop in New Orleans, where he was with the Pelicans in 2020-21.

Walters, 52, was also with the Pelicans, most recently from 2020-21. He’s been around the NBA and coaching ranks for a while, compiling a combined 18 years as an assistant in the league and the collegiate ranks following a 10-year playing career.

Kruetzer, 72, is marking his second tour of duty with the Hornets, returning to the fold after being with the franchise from 2015-18 with Clifford. He comes to Charlotte from Orlando, where he was an assistant with the Magic from 2018-22.

O’Connor’s duties include various tasks in the team’s video department and other aspects centering around the coaching staff. He returns to the organization he interned with in 2016-17 after he spent the past five years in Washington, D.C., with Georgetown on coach Patrick Ewing’s staff as the director of video operations.

Hernandez, originally hired as the team’s player development coach under former coach James Borrego, will be back for his fifth season. Garnett, who works closely with LaMelo Ball, is headed for his second year. The return of Friedman, who was brought on board in 2020-21, and Richardson should also provide some stability in player development for a team that likely will have to improve from within to reach their aspirations of making the playoffs in 2022-23.