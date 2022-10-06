Charlotte Hornets change up menu at Spectrum Center for upcoming season

Charlotte Hornets fans will choose from a revised roster of menu items at Spectrum Center this season — with more emphasis on shareables and less on pandemic-era pre-packaged food.

Executives from arena concessionaire Levy Restaurants showed off new and tweaked items Wednesday in a preview of what fans can expect as the NBA returns this month. The Hornets’ first regular-season home game is Oct. 21 against New Orleans.

Dan Cardona, Levy vice president of hospitality and strategy, told CBJ that the focus this season is on further expanding variety while tinkering with menu lineups throughout the season. Staple items including chicken tenders and hot dogs remain the biggest sellers, but Cardona said more fans come to games and other events at the arena seeking either a fresh take on classic concessions — or newer cuisines altogether.

And, he said, there are always larger casual-dining trends and favorites that influence what’s served at the arena.

