Charlotte Hornets’ Brandon Miller named to 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie first team

If it was virtually any other year, former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar Brandon miller would have had a legitimate argument to be the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2024. Unfortunately for the Hornets’ ascending young star, he happened to be in the same draft class as Victor Wembanyama, the most highly-regarded draft prospect of all time.

Wembanyama, of the San Antonio Spurs, backed it up with 21.4 points per game, 10.6 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game and 3.6 blocks per game, as well as finishing second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Miller was sensational himself with 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 2.4 apg and earned three Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month awards. One of the greatest things about Miller is that he is very rarely hurt too, and availability is the best ability as he appeared in 74 of 82 games and started 68 of them.

Today, the NBA announced that Miller was named to the 2023-24 All-Rookie team alongside Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Bradin Podziemski

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball news and former players in the NBA.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire