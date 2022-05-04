Charlotte Hornets begin casting net to land new head coach

The Charlotte Hornets are compiling their list and apparently checking it twice.

Nearly two weeks after cutting ties with James Borrego, the Hornets’ coaching search is underway and several names are emerging as potential candidates. Among them are Mike D’Antoni, Kenny Atkinson and Darvin Ham, league sources confirmed to The Charlotte Observer. Sean Sweeney is also reportedly on the Hornets’ radar and will get a look.

D’Antoni served as a consultant for Brooklyn this season, assisting first-time coach Steve Nash. D’Antoni, who turns 71 on Sunday, is offensive-minded and has compiled a 672-527 record in 16 seasons, including a 381-214 mark at his last stop with the Rockets.

Ham, an assistant with Milwaukee, served as the Bucks’ interim head coach in January when Mike Budenholzer was sidelined due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Ham reportedly will be interviewed by Los Angeles for its vacancy. Besides the Hornets, the Lakers and Sacramento are the other two teams looking for new head coaches.

Atkinson, 53, currently is the lead assistant for Steve Kerr with Golden State. In four seasons as the head coach in Brooklyn, he compiled a 118-190 record.

Sweeney is a well-respected assistant on Jason Kidd’s staff in Dallas. He’s been with Kidd during his previous stints in Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

Another situation to keep an eye on in the coaching carousel is what could potentially happen in Philadelphia. If the 76ers struggle in their second round playoff series against Miami, there is a chance Philadelphia general manager general Daryl Morey makes a change and lets coach Doc Rivers go.

That could possibly lead to Sam Cassell, Philadelphia’s top assistant on Rivers’ staff, being elevated to the head coaching position. D’Antoni also has strong ties with Morey from their years together in Houston and could land with the 76ers.

With Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak conducting the search, it’s become even more apparent he’s not going anywhere. The contract the 67-year-old inked in April of 2018 is expiring, according to league sources, and if he was planning on leaving anytime soon there is little doubt he would actually be the one making the hire.

Tabbing someone new to guide them is the first task in what should be a busy offseason for Kupchak. The Hornets also have two first-round picks they could package to dramatically improve their roster and they also have to make some key decisions about their own free agents, including Miles Bridges, Cody Martin, Montrezl Harrell and Isaiah Thomas.