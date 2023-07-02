Charlotte Hornets announce signing of Brandon Miller

A new Hornet is in the nest.

The Charlotte Hornets have announced the signing of Brandon Miller, the second overall draft pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Hornets partner with nonprofit to surprise young fan

The 6-foot-9-inch University of Alabama forward was named the SEC Player of the Year, First Team AP All-America, and NABC Freshman of the Year for the 2022–2023 season. During that same season, Miller and his team won the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Miller was the highest-scoring freshman nationally and also averaged an SEC-best 18.8 points per game. He was also ranked first in the SEC in three-point field goals, second for free-throw percentage and three-point percentage, and fourth in rebounds.

(WATCH BELOW: Who did the Charlotte Hornets get on draft day?)







