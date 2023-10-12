Charlotte Hornets 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

The Charlotte Hornets’ depth chart has some nice pieces, led by star point guard LaMelo Ball, one of the most exciting young floor generals in the NBA today. Ball is flashy and impactful at the lead-guard spot.

2023-24 will be the debut of 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller out of Alabama, who many compared to Paul George coming out of college. Other players to watch as far as who’s starting and who’s coming off the bench will be veteran Gordon Hayward and recently extended big man PJ Washington.

Below, check out the Charlotte Hornets’ 2023-24 depth charter, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype