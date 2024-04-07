Charlotte golf course among top 10 in NC

Pinehurst No. 2 has once again been named the best golf course in North Carolina as it prepares to host the U.S. Open in June.

The North Carolina Golf Panel, which includes members of the media, club professionals, and club managers, puts the historic course at Pinehurst Resort in Moore County at the top of its list of the best 100 courses in the state.

Pinehurst No. 2 has hosted three U.S. Open championships dating back to 1999. It will host its fourth championship this summer with plans set for several more U.S. Opens to be held there in the future.

The 18-hole, par-72 course was built in 1907 by legendary course architect Donald Ross. Ross called the course “the fairest test of championship golf I have ever designed.”

A handful of golf courses in the greater Charlotte region made the list, led by Quail Hollow Club, which is set to host the Wells Fargo Championship this May.

