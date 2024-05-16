Charlotte FC wins third-straight game against Chicago, 1-0

CHARLOTTE FC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC continues its winning streak after a victory against the Chicago Fire, making this the first away victory of the season.

The teams competed at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois Wednesday night. This was the first match between the two teams this season.

The winning goal was scored by Ashley Westwood of Charlotte FC in the second half.

The next home game is set for May 18 against LA Galaxy.

