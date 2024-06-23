Charlotte FC triumphs over Philadelphia Union in blow-out match

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte FC took on Philadelphia Union Saturday at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennslyvania.

Charlotte FC’s Patrick Agyemang wasn’t expected to play during Saturday’s match due to an ankle injury but ended up scoring both goals.

Final Score: 2-0

Charlotte FC remains undefeated (3-0-1) over their last four matches and are 6-1-3 in their last 10 matches.

Charlotte FC is currently ranked 5th in the Eastern Conference.

The next match against the Houston Dynamo FC is at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Saturday, June 29 starting at 8:30 p.m.

