Charlotte FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Philadelphia Union

Charlotte FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the Philadelphia Union

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Philadelphia Union (4-4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-5-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +139, Philadelphia +183, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC comes into a matchup against the Philadelphia Union after putting together four straight shutout wins.

Charlotte is 4-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference giving up just 13 goals.

The Union are 1-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Union have a 0-2-1 record in games they score only one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Agyemang has scored three goals for Charlotte. Nikola Petkovic has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has scored nine goals for the Union. Nathan Harriel has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-3-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Union: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Liel Abada (injured).

Union: Cavan Sullivan (injured), Holden Trent (injured), Isaiah Konrad McNeil LeFlore (injured), Andre Blake (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.