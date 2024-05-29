Charlotte FC takes shutout streak into matchup against the New York Red Bulls

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — Charlotte FC (6-5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-3-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC comes into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after recording five straight shutout wins.

The Red Bulls are 4-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 66 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Charlotte is 4-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is first in the Eastern Conference with just 13 goals allowed.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Red Bulls. Dante Vanzeir has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Patrick Agyemang has scored three goals for Charlotte. Kerwin Vargas has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Charlotte: 4-3-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Peter Stroud (injured).

Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Liel Abada (injured), Jere Uronen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

