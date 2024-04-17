Charlotte FC tailgates canceled in wake of fight between supporter groups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Tailgating parties for this week’s Charlotte FC contest at Bank of America Stadium have been scratched in light of last week’s fight that broke out between two supporter groups, club organizers announced Wednesday.

The Charlotte FC Support Council put out a statement that explained in light of last week’s altercation between two supporter groups, Blue Furia and the Carolina Hooligans, the plug has been pulled on tailgating for Saturday night’s match against Minnesota. The incident occurred following the conclusion of last Saturday’s 3-2 win over Toronto at BofA Stadium. Assuming all goes as planned, tailgating is expected to resume next month, council said.

The supporter’s council has a formal code of conduct and fans are expected to comply with that code.

When asked to comment following the incident last Saturday, the Hooliganz supporters group sent Queen City News the following.

We are doing our best to contribute to the solution of an issue involving Charlotte FC supporter groups. We want to ensure that the reputation of the Charlotte FC fan base is not negatively affected.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

