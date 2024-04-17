Charlotte FC supporter groups cancel tailgate after post-game fight

After an alleged fight involving two Charlotte FC support groups, there won’t be an official tailgate for this weekend’s game against Minnesota United.

Telemundo Charlotte reported earlier this week that a dispute between two support groups, Blue Furia and the Carolina Hooliganz, spilled over into physical altercations after last Saturday’s game against Toronto.

The Charlotte FC supporters groups normally host tailgate parties on gameday at the lot on McNinch Street.

The president of Blue Furia filed a police report after she was allegedly attacked by five women with Carolina Hooliganz following Saturday’s game. Blue Furia posted photos on social media after being taken to the hospital to get stitches and treatment for a black eye. Carolina Hooliganz said in a now-deleted social media post that their members were allegedly attacked by members of Blue Furia in a separate incident on Saturday.

Telemundo Charlotte’s Emi Darquea learned on Wednesday that one of the women accused in the attack against Blue Furia’s president has been banned from Major League Soccer events for one year.

The Charlotte FC Supporters Council, which oversees the official supporters’ groups, posted on social media earlier this week saying it “does not condone or tolerate violence under any circumstance.” The council said it was “working with all necessary parties to resolve this matter.”

On Wednesday, the council wrote on X: ”The Royal Family has come to the decision, with the full support of the Club, to postpone this weekend’s tailgate. We look forward to being together as one in the stadium to support the team as they face Minnesota United on Sunday. The tailgate will resume on May 4th.”

Channel 9 reached out to Charlotte FC for a comment. A club spokesperson said the club doesn’t have an official statement to share, but did acknowledge that it supported the council’s decision.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released any additional information in connection with the alleged assaults.

