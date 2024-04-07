Charlotte FC shut out for the second time this season, falling 1-0 at New England

Carles Gil scored in first-half injury time and the New England Revolution picked up its first victory of the season by defeating Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday night in cold, rainy conditions.

New England (1-4-1, 4 points) entered the weekend with the worst record in MLS.

New England goalkeeper Henrich Ravas made three saves at the back end of a solid game in terms of positioning from the defense.

Kristijan Kahlina made two saves for Charlotte (2-3-2, 8 points).

Gil’s third goal of the season came three minutes into the extra time at the end of a transition sequence. Gil dribbled the ball into the box before passing to Nacho Gil, whose shot was blocked by Kahlina. The ball bounced back to Carles Gil for the goal-producing shot.

It also came directly after Gil had been issued a yellow card. Still, he’s off to a good start after posting 11 goals last year.

The Revolution had the advantage in first-half possession, holding Charlotte to one shot on goal.

For Charlotte, Scott Arfield had an attempt from the box in second-half extra time but the ball sailed wide.

Charlotte had collected four points across its previous two matches, but had trouble getting much clicking in less-than-ideal conditions and suffered its second shutout of the season despite generating six corner kicks.