Charlotte FC plays Orlando City following shutout victory

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Orlando City SC (4-8-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (8-6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +106, Orlando City SC +238, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, Charlotte FC faces Orlando City.

Charlotte is 6-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference giving up 18 goals.

Orlando is 2-6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando leads the Eastern Conference with 109 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.4 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liel Abada has scored three goals for Charlotte. Nikola Petkovic has one goal and one assist over the past 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored five goals for Orlando. Luis Muriel has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-3-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Orlando: 2-5-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Patrick Agyemang (injured).

Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), David Brekalo (injured), Wilder Cartagena (injured), Pedro Gallese (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

