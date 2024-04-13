Charlotte FC hosts Toronto in conference play

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Toronto FC (3-3-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (2-3-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC -145, Toronto FC +399, Draw +267; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Toronto meet in a conference matchup.

Charlotte is 2-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 28 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.

Toronto is 3-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 30 corner kicks, averaging 4.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Toronto won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adilson Malanda has scored one goal for Charlotte. Brecht Dejaegere has one goal and one assist.

Lorenzo Insigne has two goals for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Benjamin Bender (injured), Nicholas Scardina (injured), Brandt Bronico (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured), Scott Arfield (injured).

Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Raoul Petretta (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

