Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina receives MLS honors for late heroics against LA Galaxy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The Crown’s last line of defense was honored for his efforts — especially in crucial moments — in Charlotte FC’s match Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday after a clean sheet that included two key saves in the final minute. It led to a club-record fourth consecutive shutout in the 0-0 draw.

In his third year in Charlotte, Kahlina leads the league in clean sheets with six this season. Against LA, the Croatian made a big save in the first half, tipping a deflected shot from the Galaxy’s Diego Fagundez over the bar in the 19th minute.

He then made saves on the final two plays of the match late in stoppage time. First, he dove to his left to push Gaston Brugman’s dangerous free kick wide of the post. On the resulting corner kick, he acrobatically tipped Galaxy’s Maya Yoshida’s header over the bar right before the final whistle.

Kahlina has accumulated 70 MLS appearances with CLTFC and holds club records for most MLS appearances (70), most MLS starts (69), most MLS minutes played (6,210), most MLS goalkeeper saves (217), and most MLS goalkeeper shutouts (19).

His honor follows Team of the Matchday selections for Ashley Westwood (Matchday 14) and Andrew Privett (Matchday 13).

Charlotte FC plays at home against the Philadelphia Union Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

