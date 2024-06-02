Charlotte’s Cutler Brandt wins state championship in 300-meter hurdles

HAMILTON, Mich. (WLNS) – The busiest day of the MHSAA sports calendar is the first Saturday in June, which involves the high school track and field state finals.

On Saturday, the Division 2 state finals were taking place at Hamilton High School and had a couple of local athletes capture state titles.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Charlotte senior Cutler Brandt set a school record with a time of 38.48 seconds to capture the state championship.

Brandt is a multi-sport athlete for the Orioles and started running the 300-meter hurdles this year.

Despite the lack of experience in the race, Brandt knew it was his for the taking.

“We came out of the corner and I was catching him,” Brandt said. “I was like I got to get him. I’m catching him and then we got to the last hurdle and I got him.”

Mason’s AJ Martel, who won the race last season, finished 8th with a time of 40.54 seconds.

Also during the D2 meet, Mason’s Tyler Baker finished in 3rd place in the 110-meter hurdles and 5th in the high jump. DeWitt’s Drew Novak captured a 2nd place finish (10.91) in the 100-meter dash and a 3rd place finish (22.0) in the 200-meter dash.

On the girls side, St. Johns freshman Ava Schafer captured the state championship in the 3200-meter race with a time of 10:39.77. In the 400-meter race, Haslett sophomore Christina Dixon finished in 4th place with a time of 58.21 seconds.

Over in Division 3, at Kent City High School, the Pewamo-Westphalia boys won the team state championship and Olivet finished in tenth place as a team.

In Division 4, at Baldwin Middle School @ Hudsonville, the Fowler boys and girls teams won the team state championship.

