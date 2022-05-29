Charlotte Cup starting lineup

Denny Hamlin won the pole at Charlotte Motor Speedway and will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Hamlin will start alongside Kurt Busch, whose No. 45 Toyota Hamlin co-owns at 23XI Racing.

Eleven different drivers have gone to victory lane in this year’s 13 points-paying races, the most recent of which was Busch at Kansas Speedway. Saturday’s qualifying session resulted in the best starting spots of the year for Hamlin and Busch.

The second row features another pair of Toyotas in Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch. The third row consists of William Byron and Austin Cindric, while the fourth row features Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick. The fifth row of Alex Bowman and Michael McDowell completes the top 10.

The green flag is scheduled for 6:18 p.m. ET on Sunday night on FOX.

