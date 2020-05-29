Charlotte Cup race under red flag stoppage due to lightning, rain

Tonight’s NASCAR Cup race is under a red flag stoppage, first after lightning was detected within eight miles of Charlotte Motor Speedway, and now rain is coming down.

The race has only gone 30 laps of the scheduled 55-lap Stage 1. The overall race is scheduled for 208 laps.

Joey Logano, who already has two wins this season (Las Vegas and Phoenix), is scored the leader, followed by Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman.

Just before the red flag, Brad Keselowski suffered a flat tire while Matt Kenseth spun trying to get to pit road. Kenseth said he also had a flat tire that caused the spin. Neither driver made contact with anyone else.

There also was an opening lap incident between Garrett Smithley and Joey Gase, both whose cars suffered heavy damage and are out of the race.

Rain is slowing down and NASCAR has track dryers on the racing surface.

NASCAR VP Steve O’Donnell tweeted this:

Trying to be back on track at 9:15 — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) May 29, 2020





