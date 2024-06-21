Charlotte could get a new football stadium in 2046

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Queen City and the Panthers could see a new football stadium in time for the kick-off of the 2046 NFL season, according to the City of Charlotte.

On Monday the City of Charlotte will vote on a proposed $1.3 billion upgrade for the Carolina Panthers’ current home, Bank of America Stadium. $650 million of that money will come from the city, the rest from owner David Tepper.

The council will then shift its attention to another topic, according to Friday’s agenda release previewing Monday’s meeting.

“On or before April 1, 2037, the City of Charlotte and TSE will commence good faith

negotiations regarding the design and construction of a new stadium to be located in the City of

Charlotte that would be completed in time for the 2046 season. In furtherance of such good faith negotiations, the parties understand the need for potentially new funding sources. The parties will negotiate the use of hospitality funds for the purposes of studies and analysis regarding a new stadium.”

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Monday, June 24.

In past comments, Tepper has said that there are three pieces to the puzzle for a new stadium and that he will not foot the entire bill. A third would come from him, a third from taxpayers, and the rest from the city.

The current digs are dated, having been built in 1994, and Tepper has had to add luxury seats and several upgrades in order to accommodate his Major League Soccer team, Charlotte FC.

The stadium has also increased its visibility in the community, hosting several prominent college and high school football contests, international soccer including an upcoming event featuring Chelsea and Real Madrid, and major concerts like the Rolling Stones and Beyoncé.

