Charlotte coach Will Healy comes out in scuba gear to announce school's first bowl destination

Charlotte is heading to a bowl game for the first time in program history. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The first bowl matchup of the year is set — and the involved teams are mighty excited.

Both Charlotte and Buffalo announced Sunday that they are headed to play one another in the Bahamas Bowl, which is played Dec. 20 in Nassau.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Charlotte, in its first season under Will Healy, is heading to a bowl game for the first time in program history. The 49ers closed out the regular season by winning five straight games to lock up a winning record — another first for the program, which played its first year of football in 2013 before joining the FBS in 2015.

To announce the bowl destination to the team, Healy hilariously came into the team meeting room wearing a scuba outfit.

Will “Scuba Steve” Healy just made the Bahamas Bowl announcement.



“Nobody’s going to have more fun on a bowl trip than we will.”#GOLDstandard | #EstablishTheFUN pic.twitter.com/gg4YA8EvEO — 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙍𝙇𝙊𝙏𝙏𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇 (@CharlotteFTBL) December 1, 2019

"It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors will have a chance to play together one more time. To do it in paradise? We couldn't ask for anything more,” Healy said. “Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That's incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality."

Story continues

Buffalo created a little more suspense for its players when revealing which bowl game they would be playing in. Multiple bowl logos were put on a screen, fading away one by one until just two remained: the Bahamas Bowl and the Idaho Potato Bowl.

It’s not hard to guess which climate the UB players preferred, so when the Bahamas Bowl logo was all that remained, the players went nuts.

"We are extremely excited to earn an invitation to the Bahamas Bowl," UB head coach Lance Leipold said. "Our past conference participants have raved about the experience and hospitality and our program is thrilled for this opportunity. Coach Healy and his staff have done a tremendous job at Charlotte and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing his team."

Buffalo won five of its last six games to finish the regular season with a 7-5 record. The Bulls went 10-4 and lost in the Dollar General Bowl in 2018. Buffalo has lost all three bowl games it has played in program history.

More from Yahoo Sports: