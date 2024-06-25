Charlotte City Council approves Panthers’ renovation plan for Bank of America Stadium

The home of the Carolina Panthers (and Charlotte FC) is set for a facelift.

On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved plans on a long-term agreement with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to update Bank of America Stadium. The members voted seven to three in favor of the proposal, appropriating a fixed investment of $650 million towards stadium renovations and a new field house.

Among those in attendance for the meeting included Panthers team president Kristi Coleman, Charlotte FC team president Joe LaBue, Tepper Sports & Entertainment chief venues officer Caroline Wright and Panthers all-time leading rusher Jonathan Stewart—who spoke in support of the project.

The proposal, which was officially released three weeks ago today, noted the following about the plans:

Imagine entering the stadium through an inviting perimeter with a park-like setting and exterior video boards for watch parties and other viewing opportunities. Once inside, fans will experience the best in technology with a new state-of-the-art sound system, scoreboard, and video boards. They can enjoy exciting, unique social areas with skyline views, improved concessions with regional offerings, and an expanded Team Store to better accommodate Panthers and Charlotte FC fans. Arts and culture elements will be infused throughout the design to reflect the vibrant culture across the Carolinas.

Brand-new seats installed throughout the bowl.

Improved accessibility throughout the facility, designed and constructed in a way that allows individuals with a range of disabilities to have access without barriers.

Stadium safety and security enhancements, including illuminated wayfinding and improved lighting.

A reimagined South Lawn Pavilion area that can be used as a community gathering spot and outdoor classroom on game days and non-event days.

Upgraded restrooms throughout the stadium for better sustainability, accessibility and speed of service.

Enhancements to the stadium exterior to reaffirm its place as an iconic, beloved fixture of the Charlotte skyline.

A reduction of our impact on the environment and demand on city infrastructure through the modernization of the building systems, including mechanical, plumbing, electrical and HVAC.

Work on the stadium is expected to begin in 2026.

