Charlotte Catholic taps alumnus to replace Bobby Conrad as new girls’ basketball coach

Charlotte Catholic’s new girls’ basketball coach once played for the one she’s replacing.

On Wednesday, the school announced that Kristal Mainsah would follow Bobby Conrad as the Cougars’ head coach. Mainsah graduated from Catholic in 2017, where she was three-year starter for Conrad, who announced his retirement from coaching earlier this year.

Conrad’s team reached the N.C. 4A state championship game this season and made its third straight appearance in the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game, or state semifinal.

Conrad, who began teaching at Catholic in 2005, is now an assistant principal at the school.

After leaving Catholic, Mainsah played at Roanoke College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and graduated magna cum laude in 2020. She later earned a master’s degree in data science from UNC Charlotte.

Mainsah has been an assistant coach, under Conrad, since 2020, and has helped the Cougars to a 91-19 record during her four years. Last season, Mainsah was promoted to associate head coach.