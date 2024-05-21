Charlotte Catholic takes over top spot in The Observer’s Sweet 16 baseball poll

Charlotte Catholic is the only Observer-area team remaining in the N.C. high school baseball playoffs, and the Cougars have moved to the top spot in our Sweet 16 high school baseball poll.

The Sweet 16 ranks the top teams in the media company’s coverage area, which includes schools in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Lincoln, Union and York.

Rankings are based on strength of schedule, strength of a classification, team success within that classification and head-to-head competition between teams ranked in the Sweet 16. It does not consider how ranked teams would fare against each other — or other unranked teams — unless those teams actually meet.

The Sweet 16 champions, named at the end of the season, will get a banner to hang in the school’s gym.

Catholic moved up one spot after beating last week’s top-ranked team, Cox Mill, on the road in the playoffs. The Cougars — who begin a best-of-3 regional championship championship series at Skyland’s T.C. Roberson on Tuesday — have won seven straight games.

Catholic is in the regional round for the first time since 1988.

New NCISAA 4A state champions Metrolina Christian moved up one spot to No. 2.