Charlotte Catholic hires former UNC Charlotte analyst as next head football coach

CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Catholic High School is hiring Keith Emery as the new head coach of the varsity football team, the school announced on Monday.

Emery was most recently at UNC Charlotte as an offensive analyst and director of high school relations under Biff Poggi.

Emery racked up a long list of awards while serving as the head coach at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., from 2005 to 2018. Those accolades include:

Most coaching wins in program history

5X Coach of the Year

2X New England Football Conference Coach of the Year

“Coach Emery has an impressive record of competitive success at the high school and college levels, and I am confident that through his leadership Charlotte Catholic will continue a tradition of success,” Kurt Telford, Charlotte Catholic principal, said. “His commitment to motivating student-athletes and integrating a football program that aligns with the values of CCHS will allow him to build on the tremendous legacy of Cougar football.”

Emery’s college coaching experience includes seven years as an assistant coach at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and one year as an assistant at Kenyon College in Ohio. At the high school level, he coached for two years in Connecticut high schools and assisted with football programs at Providence Day School and Myers Park High School.

“I have a passion for teaching players how to achieve their goals in concert with others and feel my experience at both the high school and college levels will serve the student-athletes at Charlotte Catholic well,” Emery said.

Emery will become Charlotte Catholic’s fourth coach in 50 years. He replaces Matt Reilly who announced his departure in May after one season to coach at his alma mater, St. Xavier Catholic High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

