Charlotte Catholic defeats Myers Park in boys’ lacrosse on emotional night

If Charlotte Catholic wants to get back to the boys’ lacrosse playoffs, it needed to win on Monday night.

That was the message ahead of a 19-13 victory over Myers Park from head coach Bo Turner to the Cougars, undefeated and on the heels of a tight loss in the 2023 state championship game.

Any game in any sport that pits the South Charlotte high schools separated by roughly seven miles is intense, and their rivalry has only heightened as the sides returned to the same lacrosse conference.

But on top of the Mustangs presenting a tough test, with at least six offensive weapons and a stellar faceoff specialist, both teams were playing for something bigger.

A 16-year-old Myers Park student died in a devastating car accident in Asheville on Saturday. Two Charlotte Catholic students were also injured in the crash and are in the intensive care unit at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Myers Park’s #11, Max Forsyth scores a first half goal against Charlotte Catholic’s #21, Brady Kam. Charlotte Catholic, ranked #1 in North Carolina and #3 nationally put a perfect, 13-0 record, on the line against 6-3 Myers Park for a match of boys lacrosse teams. The teams were tied 9-9 after the first half. Catholic’s Jack Ransom, a Georgetown recruit, is a standout player. The teams battled on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Every player on the green-jerseyed Mustangs joined the Cougars in the middle of Jim Oddo Field at Keffer Stadium before the opening draw. They all dropped to a knee for a prayer and moment of silence, and the PA announcer explained the events that have transpired and referred to the “frailty of life.”

Game was tight until fourth quarter

Charlotte Catholic (14-0), the state’s top-ranked team, took an early lead on the emotional night. But Myers Park (6-3), a strong team that returned most of its scorers from last year’s attack, kept the game close until the fourth quarter.

It was a high-scoring offensive shootout that saw the rivals knotted 9-9 by halftime. Cannon Ridinger, the Cougars’ standout senior faceoff specialist who will play at Providence College, was a force at the X and gave Catholic the chances it needed.

In addition to Ridinger’s four goals, senior attackman Jack Ransom did everything he could for the Cougars Monday night. The standout captain found the back of the cage six times, including three second-half scores that helped Catholic pull away.

Plans for college lacrosse

Ransom, a Georgetown signee, and Ridinger aren’t the only Cougar with plans to play at the next level. Brendan Leonard, a junior who starts alongside Ransom on Catholic’s attack, is committed to Salisbury University in Maryland. Junior midfielder Max Sovie, who unfortunately missed Monday’s game with a knee injury, will play at Mercer University in Georgia. Senior defenseman Mark McMahon is committed to St. Bonaventure.

Three who made a difference

Nate Tenzer, Myers Park: The junior attackman was all over for the Mustangs’ offense. Tenzer — who wears jersey No. 10 — finished with five goals and four assists.

Cannon Ridinger, Charlotte Catholic: Faceoffs were going to be a battle on Monday, and Ridinger was the one who emerged. He was the catalyst for the Cougars’ offense and added four goals of his own.

Jack Ransom, Charlotte Catholic: The standout senior attackman, signed to Georgetown, paced the Cougars’ attack with six goals.

What’s next?

Charlotte Catholic will be back in action at 4:30 p.m Wednesday at Butler. Myers Park returns home to host Providence at 7 p.m. Wednesday.