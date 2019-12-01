Charlotte, Buffalo headed to Bahamas Bowl

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Charlotte and Buffalo are headed to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20.

The teams made the announcement on Sunday, one week before most other schools find out their bowl destination. The Bahamas Bowl matchup is typically announced earlier because of the extra time that teams need to make arrangements for the international trip.

Someone will be winning a bowl game for the first time. Charlotte is making its first bowl appearance and Buffalo is 0-3 in its previous postseason trips.

Both teams are taking 7-5 records into the game. It will also be the first matchup between the schools.

Most other bowl matchups will be revealed on Dec. 8. There are 40 bowl games for 78 FBS teams, including the College Football Playoff.

