Charlotte Augenstein among 109 Georgia athletes to graduate Friday

ATHENS, Ga. --- The University of Georgia Class of 2024 will feature 109 student-athletes, who are expected to receive their degrees this week. One of those 109 is Albany's Charlotte Aufenstein who will graduate with a degree in Biology

The undergraduate ceremony will take place Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium, while the graduate ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m., at Stegeman Coliseum.

The following student-athletes are scheduled for graduation:

Baseball

Dwight Allen (Communication Studies), Collin Caldwell (Consumer Economics), Corey Collins (Criminal Justice & Sociology), Maxwell De Jong (Sport Management), Zachary DeVito (Sport Management), Charles Goldstein (Risk Management and Insurance), Fernando Gonzalez (Sport Management), Mitchell Mercer (Financial Planning), Sebastian Murillo (Consumer Economics), William Pearson (Sport Management), Robert Spikes (Mechanical Engineering), Cole Wagner (Finance), Skyler Weber (Sport Management)

Men’s Basketball

Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Communication Studies), Frank Anselem-Ibe (Sport Management), Justin Hill (Consumer Economics), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (Communication Studies)

Women’s Basketball

Kara Braxton-Jackson (Communication Studies), Zoesha Smith (Human Development and Family Science)

Equestrian

Leah Anderson (Finance), Nora Andrews (Psychology), Kennedy Bryant (Landscape Architecture), Hayley Freeman (Marketing), Grace Himes (Accounting), Harper Lawson (Journalism), Hannah Jane Lucas (Nutritional Sciences), Sophie Lucas (Agricultural Communication), Caitlin Lyons (French), Bay Noland-Armstrong (Fisheries and Wildlife), Sophia Pilla (Marketing), Emma Reichow (Finance), Savannah Relicl (Accounting), Ada Rohan (Management Information Systems), Kaitlyn Schindler (Management Information Systems), Hannah Smith (Marketing), Isabelle Song (Human Development and Family Science), Jennifer Staniloff (Risk Management and Insurance), Hazel Taylor (Landscape Architecture), Spencer Toohill (Masters in International Policy)

Football

Carson Beck (Sport Management), Cade Brock (Agribusiness), Luke Collins (Financial Planning), Braxton Hicks (Sport Management), Charles Lindberg (Masters in Business Analytics), Brandon Moody (Sociology), Jackson Muschamp (Consumer Economics), Tate Ratledge (Sport Management), Arian Smith (Housing Management & Policy), Patrick Taylor (Political Science), George Vining (Biology)

Men’s Golf

John Herman (Sport Management), Benjamin Van Wyk (Risk Management and Insurance)

Women’s Golf

Caterina Don (Mathematics), Isabella Holpfer (Public Relations), Bernice Ilas (Journalism), Napat Lertsadwattana (Financial Planning)

Gymnastics

Nhyla Bryant (Health Promotion), Amanda Cashman (Communication Studies), Vanessa Deniz (Communication Studies), Katie Finnegan (Psychology), Rachael Lukacs (Masters in Social Work), Emily Schild (Masters in Kinesiology)

Soccer

Madison Haugen (Risk Management and Insurance), Mallie McKenzie (Masters in Financial Planning), Alexis Parker (Sport Management), Tori Penn (Art), Taylor Rish (Finance & Sport Management), Lauren Swoopes (Biology), Dasia Torbert (Psychology), Joyelle Washington (Psychology)

Softball

Ellie Armistead (Sport Management), Sydney Chambley (Human Development and Family Science), Lyndi Davis (Sport Management), Hayley Eaton (Exercise and Sport Science), Jayda Kearney (Communication Studies), Madison Kerpics (Exercise and Sport Science), Sara Mosley (Human Development and Family Science), Riley Orcutt (Sport Management), Shelby Walters (Masters in Kinesiology)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Zachary Franklin (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology), Ian Grum (Sport Management), Zachary Hils (Real Estate), Jacob Magahey (Finance), TJ Pittenger (Environmental Resource Science)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Jillian Barczyk (Regenerative Bioscience), Hailey Galbraith (Psychology), Zoie Hartman (Psychology), Sloane Reinstein (Advertising), Emilia Sansome (Masters in Nutritional Sciences), Julianna Stephens (Human Development and Family Science), Meghan Wenzel (Human Development and Family Science)

Men’s Track and Field

John Franco (Biology), Wesley John (Masters in Kinesiology), Alexander Kolesnikoff (Masters in Accounting), Marc Anthony Minichello (Masters in Law)

Women’s Track and Field

Samantha Aromin (Criminal Justice & Sociology), Charlotte Augenstein (Biology), Sophia Baker (Health Promotion), Ana Da Silva (Psychology), Grace Ellsworth (Social Work), Erin McMeniman (Masters in Public Administration), Dominique Mustin (Communication Studies), Gracie O'Neal (Dietetics), Zoe Pollock (Masters in Geography), Michaela Prevallet (Genetics), Morgan Vaden (Communication Sciences and Disorder), Mikeisha Welcome (Political Science)

Volleyball

Sophia Fischer (Sociology), Erica Staunton (Masters Business Analytics)