Charlotte-area prep basketball coach leaves for college job after winning state title

Just three months after finishing his first season at Davidson Day, and leading the Patriots to a state title, James Long is leaving to become head coach at the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Long played in college at West Virginia under Bob Huggins and was an Academic All-Big 12 selection, and was a member of the Dean’s List. He earned an undergraduate degree in finance and a master’s degree in sports management from WVU.

“I am thrilled to express my immense happiness in returning home,” Long said, via a news release from the University of Charleston. “This job has been a lifelong dream, originating from my childhood days in Charleston.”

Last season at Davidson Day, Long led the Patriots to a 24-7 record and the N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state title. In the previous two seasons, Davidson Day had finished a combined 12-29.

It was Davidson Day’s first boys’ basketball state championship since the 2019-20 season.

Before he came to Mecklenburg County, Long coached at West Virginia Tech, leading the program to a 62-21 record and three NAIA national tournament bids.

“In working with James throughout the hiring process, I was deeply impressed with his gravitas, character, and ability to communicate meaningfully with all the individuals involved in the search process,” Charleston athletic director Dr. Bren Stevens said. “With both a high basketball IQ and an equally impressive EQ (emotional intelligence), Coach Long is poised to have a brilliant career as he leads the Golden Eagles into the future.”

With Long’s departure, Davidson Day will be searching for its fifth head coach since the start of the 2020-21 season.