Charlotte-area prep basketball coach leaves for college job after winning state title

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read

Just three months after finishing his first season at Davidson Day, and leading the Patriots to a state title, James Long is leaving to become head coach at the University of Charleston, a Division II school in West Virginia.

Long played in college at West Virginia under Bob Huggins and was an Academic All-Big 12 selection, and was a member of the Dean’s List. He earned an undergraduate degree in finance and a master’s degree in sports management from WVU.

“I am thrilled to express my immense happiness in returning home,” Long said, via a news release from the University of Charleston. “This job has been a lifelong dream, originating from my childhood days in Charleston.”

Last season at Davidson Day, Long led the Patriots to a 24-7 record and the N.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state title. In the previous two seasons, Davidson Day had finished a combined 12-29.

It was Davidson Day’s first boys’ basketball state championship since the 2019-20 season.

Before he came to Mecklenburg County, Long coached at West Virginia Tech, leading the program to a 62-21 record and three NAIA national tournament bids.

“In working with James throughout the hiring process, I was deeply impressed with his gravitas, character, and ability to communicate meaningfully with all the individuals involved in the search process,” Charleston athletic director Dr. Bren Stevens said. “With both a high basketball IQ and an equally impressive EQ (emotional intelligence), Coach Long is poised to have a brilliant career as he leads the Golden Eagles into the future.”

With Long’s departure, Davidson Day will be searching for its fifth head coach since the start of the 2020-21 season.