Charlotte 49ers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Charlotte 49ers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Charlotte 49ers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

QB Chris Reynolds, Sr.

He’s been Charlotte’s offense for the last four years – at least he was a key part of it. The 5-11, 210-pound fifth-year senior has hit 62% of his career passes with 62 touchdowns and 14 picks – just nine last year with 26 scores – along with 11 touchdown runs. He’s not all that big, but he can move, and he can keep things moving.

WR Grant DuBose, Jr.

6-3, 200. 62 catches, 892 yards (14.4 ypc), 6 TD

WR Victor Tucker, Sr.

6-0, 185. 187 career catches, 2,660 yards (14.3 ypc), 13 TDs, 146 rushing yards and a score

DE Markees Watts, Sr.

6-1, 235. 136 career tackles, 16.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles over the last four years

S Solomon Rogers, Sr.

5-10, 197. 48 tackles last season with 5 broken up passes

RB/KR Shadrick Byrd, Soph.

5-10, 210. Former Iowa transfer ran for 583 yards (4.4 ypc) and 3 TDs, caught 20 passes for 248 yards, 2 TDs

CB Trey Creamer, Sr.

6-0, 195. 25 tackles last, year, 7 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble

WR Elijah Spencer, Soph.

6-1, 193. 28 catches, 381 yards (13.6 ypc), 6 TD

OG Ashton Gist, Sr.

6-1, 290. All-Conference USA blocker going into his third year as a starter at guard.

RB Calvin Camp, Sr.

5-8, 183. 168 career carries, 814 yards (4.8 ypc), 4 TD. 19 catches for 176 yards, 1 TD – all in three years

S Marcus Robitaille, Jr.

6-0, 193. 28 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 INT, 1 broken up pass

Charlotte 49ers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen



