Charlotte 101: TV times, key stats, revised procedures and more

In what’s been a most unusual season, NASCAR returns to some semblance of tradition with events scheduled at Charlotte Motor Speedway around Memorial Day weekend.

Two Cup Series races are scheduled at the 1.5-mile track outside North Carolina’s Queen City: The Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM) and the Alsco Uniforms 500 on Wednesday, May 27 (8 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM). As with the two events at Darlington, fans will not be in attendance and only essential personnel will be permitted on site as NASCAR eases back into competition after the COVID-19 shutdown.

With NASCAR’s longest race and an additional midweek Cup Series show on tap, here‘s a primer with helpful information for a full slate of racing to round out the month of May.

TRACK DETAILS

Charlotte Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile track that opened to host its first NASCAR event in 1960. The venue’s most recent repave was completed in 2006.

The track features a D-shaped layout, with a dogleg on the 1,980-foot frontstretch. All four turns are banked 24 degrees. Both the frontstretch and the 1,500-foot back straightaway have 5-degree banking.

The next two events will be the 121st and 122nd for NASCAR’s top division on the 1.5-mile speedway. The facility has also hosted two races on a combination oval and road course layout.

Joe Lee Johnson won NASCAR’s first 600-mile race in the track’s debut, notching the last of his two career wins. He prevailed by a margin of four laps in a race that took five hours, 34 minutes to complete.

STAGE LENGTHS

Sunday, May 24: Stage 1 is set to end at Lap 100, Stage 2 at Lap 200, Stage 3 at Lap 300, and the final stage slated to conclude on Lap 400.

Wednesday, May 27: Stage 1 is set to end at Lap 55, Stage 2 on Lap 115, with the full distance set for Lap 208.

STARTING LINEUPS

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will be held without practice, but same-day Busch Pole Qualifying is set for 2:05 p.m. ET (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

Neither practice nor qualifying will be held for Wednesday’s 500-kilometer event as NASCAR tries to minimize exposure for on-site personnel in the interest of public health. Wednesday’s lineup will be determined by an inversion of the first 20 finishers from the Coca-Cola 600, then 21st on back in order.

See the full breakdown here detailing lineup procedures for all three NASCAR national series under the condensed race-day procedures.

RULES PACKAGE

The 2020 NASCAR rules package for intermediate-sized tracks will be in effect with a tapered spacer used to set a target of 550 horsepower. The cars will use aero ducts in addition to other aerodynamic devices to increase downforce.

GOODYEAR TIRES

Each team will get one set of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials for Coca-Cola 600 qualifying and 12 sets for the race. The qualifying set can also be transferred over to the race for a 13th set. For Wednesday’s Alsco Uniforms 500, each team will get seven sets.

“While Charlotte is not necessarily considered a high tire wear track, it is one of the most temperature sensitive tracks we race on,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “The Coca-Cola 600 starts during the day and ends at night under the lights, combined with the fact that teams have a large number of sets of tires to go the 400 laps, making this event one that truly highlights the team aspect of our sport.”

Since 2010, for one weekend per NASCAR season, Goodyear has changed the branding on the sidewall of its racing tires in a show of support for the United States military and fallen heroes. This being the 11th year of that program, the official tire supplier to NASCAR‘s top three series will work with the “Honor and Remember” organization for the second straight year. The standard “Eagle” on the tires‘ sidewall will be replaced by the Honor and Remember logo on all Cup and Xfinity tires at Charlotte Motor Speedway this May.

STATS TO KNOW

— Kevin Harvick, a two-time Coca-Cola 600 winner, emerged from the Darlington Raceway twin bill with his first victory of the season and a third-place finish. He enters Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pair of events as the only driver to net six top-10 results in all six Cup Series races this year, a consistency that has earned him the circuit’s points lead.

— Toyota drivers have won four of the last five 600-milers at Charlotte. Martin Truex Jr. has a pair of those victories (2016, 2019) and Carl Edwards (2015) and Kyle Busch (2018) have the others.

— The last Coca-Cola 600 triumph for Ford came in 2002, when Mark Martin scored his only victory in NASCAR’s longest race. That win was the last in a four-year streak for Roush Fenway Racing,

— NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip heads the Coca-Cola 600’s all-time win list with a record five victories (1978-79, 1985, 1988-89). Among active drivers, seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson leads with four 600 wins (2003-05, 2014).

— Speaking of Johnson, he’s on a better pace through six races with one top five, three top 10s, 22 laps led and a best finish of fifth — compared to last year, when he had zero top fives, two top 10s, four laps led and a best finish of eighth in the same span.

— Joe Gibbs Racing has the most wins since the start of the 2019 season with 21. Denny Hamlin leads JGR over that span with eight victories, including Wednesday’s win at Darlington.

Source: NASCAR statistics, Racing Insights

LIVE COVERAGE

Tune in to television coverage from Charlotte Motor Speedway on FOX (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET), FS1 (Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET) and the FOX Sports App both days. For full radio coverage, listen in to PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on-air.

For a more interactive experience, head over to NASCAR.com or the NASCAR app to check out an enhanced Race Center, live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the customizable live leaderboard with Scanner (which is FREE for both races), and the return of Drive (featuring in-car cameras).

Be sure to set your lineup in Fantasy Live and make your picks in the NASCAR Finish Line App!

2019 RACE WINNER

Martin Truex Jr. closed out the 600-mile endurance challenge with a bold four-wide pass in the 396th of 400 laps to net his second win in the Memorial Day classic. Truex recovered from a scrape of the Turn 4 wall late in Stage 1, then held off Joey Logano at the checkered flag by .330 seconds.

The Charlotte track’s Wednesday race is a first-time event on the Cup Series schedule.

ACTIVE CHARLOTTE WINNERS

(oval track only)

Jimmie Johnson (eight); Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick (three each); Matt Kenseth (two); Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski (one each).