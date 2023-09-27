Charlize Theron just stepped out with a micro ponytail

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

While bobs are all the rage right now, with everyone from Zendaya to Willow Smith trying out the style, there's still one thing that stops us; how on earth do you tie your hair up when there's no hair to tie up? It's a conundrum we can't even begin to deal with. Well, Charlize Theron just came up with the solution: a micro ponytail. If Polly Pocket had a ponytail, this would be it.

The actress stepped out at Paris Fashion Week to attend the Dior show with the teeniest, tiniest updo we've ever seen. Seriously, if you blink you'll miss this diddy ponytail. Nope, we're not kidding.

Is it a leaf? No, it's just the smallest ponytail we ever did see. Adorable, right?

The look is elegantly slicked back from the front, so much so, that you'd never guess this tiny party was going on at the back.

The micro style was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel, and he's teaching a serious lesson on how to style a bob updo. We got a magnifying glass and looked even closer and saw that the ponytail had three sets of hair ties involved. Who would have thought you'd need that many for such a tiny look? Either way, it's created a 'bubble' effect to the 'do and we've really vibing with it.

Who would have guessed such a small amount of hair could be so much fun?

